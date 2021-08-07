Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $92,000 Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,188 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 161,473 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 103.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SXC opened at $7.30 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $606.16 million, a PE ratio of 730.00 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

SXC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.