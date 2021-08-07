Tudor Pickering & Holt Boosts Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$23.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target hoisted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GEI has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.46.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

TSE GEI opened at C$22.41 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.60 and a 1 year high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 31.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 196.86%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.