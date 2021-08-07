Tufton Capital Management Buys 2,150 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.64. 2,414,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,313. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $96.60 and a 12-month high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

