Tufton Capital Management Lowers Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after buying an additional 597,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,873 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,261,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TROW traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.00. The company had a trading volume of 621,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,181. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $214.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

