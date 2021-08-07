Tufton Capital Management Sells 1,460 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tufton Capital Management cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,075,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 637.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 320,339 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $101.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,459 shares of company stock worth $3,324,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.