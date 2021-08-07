TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TUIFY. Barclays lowered TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of TUIFY opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.86. TUI has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

