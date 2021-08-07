Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRQ. Macquarie downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

TRQ opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.17.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.3% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,860,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,565,000 after purchasing an additional 677,825 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 12.9% during the first quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,020,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,777,000 after purchasing an additional 571,824 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth $59,540,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth $36,244,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth $23,781,000. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

