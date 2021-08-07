TuSimple Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,778 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,543% compared to the average volume of 230 put options.

TSP stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.98. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $356,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

