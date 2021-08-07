Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TWO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

NYSE:TWO opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.82. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 330,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 155,012 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 133,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

