Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TWO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.
NYSE:TWO opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.82. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11.
In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 330,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 155,012 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 133,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.
About Two Harbors Investment
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
