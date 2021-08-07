Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,066 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 733.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 275,622 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,013 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 100,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $44.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

