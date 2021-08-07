Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Oppenheimer

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.08% from the stock’s current price.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

NYSE:UBER opened at $44.28 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,475 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,942,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

