UBS Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €101.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €97.88 ($115.15).

Sanofi stock opened at €86.25 ($101.47) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €87.27.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

