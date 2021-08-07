UBS Group Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $260.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BABA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.81.
BABA opened at $196.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $531.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.67. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Jabodon PT Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 88.1% in the second quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 9,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 315.1% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
