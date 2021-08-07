UBS Group Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $260.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BABA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.81.

BABA opened at $196.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $531.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.67. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Jabodon PT Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 88.1% in the second quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 9,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 315.1% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

