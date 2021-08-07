Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

UAA has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

NYSE UAA opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Under Armour by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,308,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,790,000 after purchasing an additional 196,127 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 369.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,787 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Under Armour by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,984,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,973,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

