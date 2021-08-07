Unibright Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.69 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $259.83 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00003931 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00055403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.66 or 0.00861629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00100094 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00041067 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

