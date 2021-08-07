Unifty (NIF) Achieves Market Cap of $28.84 Million

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for about $27.51 or 0.00063168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $28.84 million and approximately $395,189.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00046941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00143461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.81 or 0.00158005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,401.63 or 0.99667379 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.94 or 0.00805889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,507 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

