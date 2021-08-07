Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.50. 2,480,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,121. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.47. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.50.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.