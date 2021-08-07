Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €29.41 ($34.60).

UN01 has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

ETR UN01 opened at €33.22 ($39.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €31.29. Uniper has a 1 year low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 1 year high of €33.33 ($39.21). The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.69.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

