United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $26.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.94 million, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

