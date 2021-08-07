United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on August 17th

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

United Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of -75.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect United Insurance to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

UIHC opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $179.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.72). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 33.47%. Analysts predict that United Insurance will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

