United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Issues Earnings Results

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 33.47% and a negative net margin of 12.20%.

United Insurance stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $179.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.76. United Insurance has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

Get United Insurance alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of United Insurance in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.