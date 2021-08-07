United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €52.00 by Warburg Research

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €52.00 ($61.18) target price from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.26 ($49.72).

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €34.56 ($40.66) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.35. United Internet has a 1-year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1-year high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

