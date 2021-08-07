United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €52.00 by Warburg Research

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €52.00 ($61.18) target price from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.26 ($49.72).

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €34.56 ($40.66) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.35. United Internet has a 1-year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1-year high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

