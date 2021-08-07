United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.46

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 39929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

UMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 70,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 99,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 8.5% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

