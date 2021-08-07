Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Universal Display has raised its dividend by 400.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $209.15 on Friday. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $161.01 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.