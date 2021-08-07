Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Shares of UVSP opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $830.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.15. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 33.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other Univest Financial news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 1,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

