Uquid Coin Market Capitalization Tops $202.23 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Uquid Coin coin can now be bought for $20.22 or 0.00046698 BTC on exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $202.23 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00055585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.60 or 0.00864991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00097373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00042452 BTC.

Uquid Coin Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.