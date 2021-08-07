US Foods (USFD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. US Foods’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect US Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USFD opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.54. US Foods has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USFD. UBS Group began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

