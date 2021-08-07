Usca Ria LLC Acquires 6,500 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,995 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 2,442.0% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 120,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 115,506 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 301,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 148,363 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 298,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

In other news, Director Gary L. Whitlock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,014.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 32,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,813.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of Enviva Partners stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -61.37 and a beta of 1.02. Enviva Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $56.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 747.62%.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

