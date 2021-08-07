Usca Ria LLC Buys 2,403 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 60,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 76,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 295,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $57.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.