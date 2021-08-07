Usca Ria LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,363 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,868,000 after buying an additional 1,903,163 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $122,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,687 shares of company stock worth $30,816,443. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.27.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

