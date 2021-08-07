Usca Ria LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 39,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 43,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX stock opened at $231.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $232.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.23.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.