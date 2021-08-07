Usca Ria LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC owned about 0.40% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,649,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 486.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 29,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 24,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,315,000.

XRT stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $48.02 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.41.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

