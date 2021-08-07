Usca Ria LLC Raises Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,260 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.39.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,787 shares of company stock valued at $21,669,787. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy stock opened at $114.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.95.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

