Usca Ria LLC Sells 5,850 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 125.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 48.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign stock opened at $302.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.21, a P/E/G ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $310.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,879 shares of company stock valued at $36,508,825. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

