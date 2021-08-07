Usca Ria LLC Sells 792 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,482,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,195,000 after acquiring an additional 163,099 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 162.8% during the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 8,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 565.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 99,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,254,000 after acquiring an additional 23,098 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX opened at $465.77 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $286.18 and a twelve month high of $471.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $442.46.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

