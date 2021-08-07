USDK (USDK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $177.32 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.63 million and $177.32 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00046586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00148942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00155503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,652.73 or 1.00061611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.83 or 0.00808759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

