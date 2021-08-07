USDX Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006202 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007328 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 173.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000099 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

