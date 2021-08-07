Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

UTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, dropped their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

UTZ traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 427,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,463. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 286,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 10.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 94,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in Utz Brands by 300.0% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 139.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after buying an additional 451,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

