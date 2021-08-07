V Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at $338,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 35.4% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SH opened at $14.86 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.34.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

