V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,314 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.19.

NYSE:COP opened at $56.50 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

