V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $778,000 in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 29,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA FXY opened at $85.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.49. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 1 year low of $84.31 and a 1 year high of $92.01.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.