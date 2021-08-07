V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 365 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 24.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 60.8% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK opened at $262.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.17. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $185.20 and a 12-month high of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

