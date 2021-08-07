V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 413 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $124,745,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after purchasing an additional 941,208 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,159,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,046,000 after purchasing an additional 223,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,813,000 after purchasing an additional 162,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.