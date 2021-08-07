V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $115.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.44 and a 1 year high of $116.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.