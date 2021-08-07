Vale (NYSE:VALE) versus Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) Critical Analysis

Vale (NYSE:VALE) and Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Vale has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vale and Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale $40.02 billion 2.68 $4.88 billion $2.11 9.92 Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group $50,000.00 19.65 $21.25 million N/A N/A

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vale and Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale 2 1 7 0 2.50 Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vale currently has a consensus target price of $21.73, indicating a potential upside of 3.75%. Given Vale’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vale is more favorable than Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.9% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vale and Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale 30.59% 65.49% 26.85% Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vale beats Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services. The Base Metals segment involves in the production and extraction of nickel and its by-products. The Coal segment comprises eproduction and extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal and its logistic services. The company was founded on June 1, 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group, through its interest in Shenzhen Dingshang Technology Co., Ltd., provides a set of digital implementation plans for exhibition center display projects and display booths, and model designs for various exhibition centers and real estate. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Shenzhen, the Peoples' Republic of China.

