VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Holdings Cut by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,999 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

