Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $86,021,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Visa by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in Visa by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Visa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares during the period. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd raised its position in Visa by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V opened at $241.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.