Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $15,204,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $1,450,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 41,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ING. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

ING stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

