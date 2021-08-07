Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after purchasing an additional 170,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,354,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $160.60 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.31.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

