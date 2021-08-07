Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $52.31. 4,736,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,710,866. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05.

